Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the airline will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Shares of AAL opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

