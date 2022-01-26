Research Analysts Set Expectations for Endeavour Mining plc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$277.09.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$28.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$23.12 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.49 million.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

