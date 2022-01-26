Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) in the last few weeks:
- 1/26/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $57.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00.
- 12/16/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of LSPD remained flat at $$29.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,858. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -55.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
