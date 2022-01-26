Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE: LSPD) in the last few weeks:

1/26/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $112.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $123.00 to $57.00.

1/10/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00.

12/16/2021 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LSPD remained flat at $$29.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,858. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -55.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.70. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

