Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) will post sales of $21.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reservoir Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.29 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Reservoir Media will report full-year sales of $102.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.20 million to $103.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.40 million, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $118.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Reservoir Media.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,775,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,487,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55.

