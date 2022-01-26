ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.17% of ResMed worth $65,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 0.3% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.13.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,685,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.07. 2,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,340. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.37 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

