Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Resolute Forest Products worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RFP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $24,734,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 40.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,415,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 410,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 305,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after acquiring an additional 277,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of RFP opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.