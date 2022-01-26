Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) traded up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 7,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 11,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

