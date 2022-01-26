Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.62.
QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.
In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QSR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $71.12.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.
