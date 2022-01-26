Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ROIC stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

