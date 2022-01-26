REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) Stock Price Up 4.1%

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.77. 65,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 449,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.21.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REVB)

Revere Bank provides business and personal banking services. Its business banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, escrow accounts, check cards, commercial loans, and cash management services. The company's personal banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, check cards, and loans.

