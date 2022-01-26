Reviewing Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) & Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cathay General Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Iowa First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Iowa First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 41.32% 12.00% 1.52% Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Iowa First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Iowa First Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $743.39 million 4.58 $228.86 million $3.71 11.87 Iowa First Bancshares N/A N/A $2.33 million $2.41 17.15

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Iowa First Bancshares. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iowa First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iowa First Bancshares has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iowa First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Iowa First Bancshares pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Iowa First Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Iowa First Bancshares

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.

