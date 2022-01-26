Reviewing CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) & Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CLPS Incorporation and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Check Point Software Technologies 5 3 5 0 2.00

Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $129.36, suggesting a potential upside of 10.45%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Volatility and Risk

CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Check Point Software Technologies 38.78% 25.29% 14.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CLPS Incorporation and Check Point Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.31 $6.82 million N/A N/A Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 7.78 $846.60 million $6.06 19.33

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats CLPS Incorporation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

