Reviewing Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get Domo alerts:

Domo has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lottery.com has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.1% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Lottery.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Lottery.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Domo and Lottery.com’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $210.18 million 6.32 -$84.63 million ($2.81) -14.49 Lottery.com N/A N/A -$3.17 million N/A N/A

Lottery.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Domo.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Lottery.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -36.14% N/A -42.81% Lottery.com N/A 2,993.27% 9.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Domo and Lottery.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Lottery.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Domo presently has a consensus price target of $99.40, indicating a potential upside of 144.05%. Lottery.com has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 234.82%. Given Lottery.com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lottery.com is more favorable than Domo.

Summary

Lottery.com beats Domo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

About Lottery.com

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. Trident Acquisitions Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.