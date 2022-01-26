Reviewing Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Norwood Financial and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Norwood Financial and Citizens & Northern’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwood Financial $66.24 million 3.38 $15.08 million $2.89 9.48 Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 3.92 $19.22 million $1.89 13.38

Citizens & Northern has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial. Norwood Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Norwood Financial pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Norwood Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Norwood Financial and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwood Financial 29.88% 12.00% 1.20% Citizens & Northern 26.97% 10.42% 1.35%

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

