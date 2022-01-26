Reviewing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sumco and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 10.14% 8.70% 5.29% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumco and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.37 $246.43 million $2.06 17.93 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Sumco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sumco and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 1 0 3.00

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

