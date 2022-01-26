Reviewing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) & Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT)

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vericel and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $124.18 million 12.67 $3.04 million ($0.01) -3,360.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 48.15 -$2.85 million ($0.81) -1.65

Vericel has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibikase Therapeutics. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inhibikase Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vericel and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 1 3 0 2.75 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vericel currently has a consensus target price of $58.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.85%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 795.52%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than Vericel.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel 0.14% 0.15% 0.10% Inhibikase Therapeutics -335.03% -40.55% -35.98%

Summary

Vericel beats Inhibikase Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

