Revomon Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $10.69 million and approximately $914,694.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.31 or 0.06770445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,099.07 or 0.99938682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00052315 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

