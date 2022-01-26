REVV (REVV) Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One REVV coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REVV has a market capitalization of $25.09 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

REVV Profile

REVV is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

