Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/13/2022 – Reynolds Consumer Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

1/11/2022 – Reynolds Consumer Products was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

1/11/2022 – Reynolds Consumer Products had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Reynolds Consumer Products was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

12/15/2021 – Reynolds Consumer Products was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

REYN stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 17,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,895. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 27.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

