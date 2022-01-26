RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the energy company on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of RGCO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.40. 11,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

