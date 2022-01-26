RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.61 and traded as low as $0.28. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 464,850 shares trading hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth about $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

