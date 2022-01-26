Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
RPI.UN stock opened at C$54.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.47 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$53.01 and a 12 month high of C$79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.