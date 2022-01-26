Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

RPI.UN stock opened at C$54.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.47 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$53.01 and a 12 month high of C$79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

