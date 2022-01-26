RichQUACK.com One Day Volume Reaches $904,174.00 (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (CURRENCY:QUACK) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $79.44 million and $904,174.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00050365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,645.20 or 0.06887184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,321.20 or 0.99775282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050437 BTC.

About RichQUACK.com

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

