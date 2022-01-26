Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF) Shares Down 0.9%

Ridley Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 6,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94.

About Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF)

Ridley Corp. Ltd. engages in the production and market of stock feed and animal feed supplements. It operates through the following segments: Bulk Stockfeeds and Packaged Feeds & Ingredients. The Bulk Stockfeeds segment consists of animal nutrition stockfeed solutions delivered in bulk. The Packaged Feeds and Ingredients segment is engaged in providing animal nutrition feed and ingredient solutions delivered in packaged form.

