Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMNI. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised shares of Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 800,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $4,936,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,598 shares of company stock worth $6,809,426 over the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 273.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,400 shares during the period. Conifer Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $11,569,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the third quarter valued at about $10,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 79.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 4,376.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 678,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 663,090 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMNI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,075. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.12 million, a P/E ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

