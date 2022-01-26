Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Rimini Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 187,558 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $1,129,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 79.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,604 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 28.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 338,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 2,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87. Rimini Street has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $445.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

