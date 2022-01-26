Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.54 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $49,293.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00081559 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00018429 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000229 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

