Rise Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Rise has a market capitalization of $559,221.45 and approximately $317.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverRise (RISE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00060286 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001173 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000993 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000040 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,596,323 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

