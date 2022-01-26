Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.58. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

