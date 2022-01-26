Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $60.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

