Riverview Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:RVACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 2nd

Riverview Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RVACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 2nd. Riverview Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Riverview Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

RVACU opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Riverview Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $11.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $945,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $807,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,737,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,472,000.

