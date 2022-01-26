Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.75. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 28,881 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $171.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 915,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 1,035.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120,926 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.