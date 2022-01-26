Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) & Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Head to Head Survey

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.5% of Rivian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rivian and Toyota Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75 Toyota Motor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rivian presently has a consensus target price of 134.64, indicating a potential upside of 125.87%. Toyota Motor has a consensus target price of $178.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.65%. Given Rivian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rivian is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian N/A N/A N/A Toyota Motor 10.03% 12.93% 5.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rivian and Toyota Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 1.07 $21.11 billion $20.81 9.47

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Rivian on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

