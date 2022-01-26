Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 9.2%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 68.07 and last traded at 65.08. Approximately 377,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,962,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at 59.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 133.21.

Get Rivian alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 100.79.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The firm had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough purchased 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.