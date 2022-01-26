RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

RLI stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.55. 170,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.44. RLI has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RLI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of RLI worth $16,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

