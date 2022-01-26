Robert Desantis Sells 1,410 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.86 on Wednesday, hitting $272.00. 86,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $332.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after buying an additional 2,891,713 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 847,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,600,000 after buying an additional 565,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,605,000 after buying an additional 473,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,451,000 after buying an additional 390,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

