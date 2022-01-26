Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 249.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 66,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 80,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

Robert Half International stock opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $120.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.