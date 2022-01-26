Robert W. Baird Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $144.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.19% from the company’s previous close.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.95. 30,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,968. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 784.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 72,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.