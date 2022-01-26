Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) is Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s 3rd Largest Position

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,959 shares during the quarter. Roblox accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 79,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,157,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $961,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,617 shares of company stock worth $63,056,420.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.