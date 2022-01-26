Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,212 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.48% of United Rentals worth $123,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.36.

URI traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $312.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,913. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.22 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $338.99 and its 200-day moving average is $344.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.