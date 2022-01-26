Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $65,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.27. 31,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,582. The company has a market cap of $139.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

