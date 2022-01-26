Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the period. Globe Life makes up about 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.53% of Globe Life worth $137,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 18.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 17.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,690,000 after acquiring an additional 161,492 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

