Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 36,034 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $90,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 189,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,306,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,200 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,359,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

