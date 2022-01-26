Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 430,260 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 608,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,260 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 1.36% of WEX worth $107,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after acquiring an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WEX by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,175,000 after purchasing an additional 71,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

