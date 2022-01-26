Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,492,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $81,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

CSCO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 419,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,837,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

