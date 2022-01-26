Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,669 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.73% of Kohl’s worth $51,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 25.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,771,000 after acquiring an additional 124,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.61. The stock had a trading volume of 62,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,236. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $42.68 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.08.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

KSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.69.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.