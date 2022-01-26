Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $66,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $170.79. The stock had a trading volume of 101,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The company has a market cap of $236.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

