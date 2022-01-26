Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,652 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $141,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,652,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,097,000 after acquiring an additional 193,215 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 716,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after buying an additional 144,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,116,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. 75,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 297.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.49. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.71.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

