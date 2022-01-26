Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,435 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $74,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.76. The stock had a trading volume of 84,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $213.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.47.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,031 shares of company stock valued at $73,935,261. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

