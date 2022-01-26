Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $54,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 233,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,940,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,936,000 after buying an additional 134,997 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,160,663,000 after buying an additional 1,451,881 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,795,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $124.82. 192,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,875,781. The stock has a market cap of $647.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.47 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

